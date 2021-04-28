Britney Spears To Speak In Court For 1st Time

Britney Spears wants to talk about the status of the conservatorship she has been under since 2008, her lawyer told a judge on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old pop star “has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly,” Samuel Ingham III said. “My client asked that it be done on expedited basis.”

Judge Brenda Penny set a hearing for June 23.

While it’s not certain what Spears wants to talk about, it could be the first time she makes a personal appeal to end the conservatorship, which a court put in place in 2008 following her mental health crisis.

Spears, through her lawyer, has previously sought to have her father Jamie removed as conservator of her person and replaced by Jodi Montgomery, who has held the role since September 2019. Jamie would remain co-conservator of the singer’s finances and estate with Bessemer Trust Company.

Conspiracy theories about Spears’ well-being have swirled for years and were fuelled this year by the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Earlier this month, Spears told fans during an Instagram Q&A that she is “totally fine.” The singer said: “I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”