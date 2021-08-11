Britney Spears Vows To 'Post A Little Less'

Britney Spears vowed this week to be less active on Instagram – perhaps to focus less on “the drama and conservatorship.”

In a post on Monday, the pop star wrote: “In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share … Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on.”

A day earlier, Spears referred to "the drama and conservatorship" and assured fans that “things are way better than what I ever anticipated."

In a second post on Monday, the singer appeared to address concerns from fans about recent posts that may not necessarily help her get out of the conservatorship.

Spears shared a photo of a fan displaying a “Free Britney” flag and wrote: “For a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I’ve been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day.”