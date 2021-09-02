Britney Spears Won't Be Charged For Spat With Housekeeper

Britney Spears will not be charged in connection to an altercation with a housekeeper last month.

Police were called to Spears’ home on Aug. 16 following an argument with the housekeeper about the care of one of her dogs. The employee alleged that Spears slapped a phone out of her hand.

On Wednesday, Ventura County district attorney Erik Nasarenko said that his office declined to file charges against the pop star “based upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”