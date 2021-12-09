Bronski Beat Co-Founder Steve Bronski Dies At 61

Steve Bronski, co-founder of ‘80s pop group Bronski Beat, has died at 61.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

“He was a talented and a very melodic man,” tweeted frontman Jimmy Somerville. “Working with him on songs and the one song that changed our lives and touched so many other lives, was a fun and exciting time. Thanks for the melody Steve.”

Born Steve Forrest in Scotland, Bronski formed the group with Somerville and Larry Steinbachek (who died in 2017).

“At the time we were just three gay guys who started a band – we didn't feel like part of any particular movement,” Bronski told The Guardian in 2018.

Bronski Beat had global success with their debut single “Smalltown Boy” in 1984.