Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce 2023 Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced 2023 tour dates on Tuesday but the list does not include any stops in Canada.

The 31-show tour kicks off Feb. 1 in Tampa and ends on April 14 in Springsteen’s native New Jersey.

It’s the first tour by Springsteen (who turns 73 in September) and the E Street Band since 2016’s River Tour, which included a show in Toronto.

"After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen previously said, in a release. "And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year—and beyond!"

There is some hope for Canadian fans: Another run of shows, in August 2023, is expected to be announced soon.