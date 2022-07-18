Bruce Springsteen Becomes 1st Time Grandfather

Bruce Springsteen has become a first-time grandfather at 72.

The rock icon’s wife Patti Scialfa shared a photo on Instagram of Lily Harper Springsteen, the newborn daughter of their 28-year-old son Sam and his fiancée. Another photo shows the proud new parents out with a baby carriage.

Scialfa captioned the pics: “Walking the baby.”

In the comments, there were words of congratulations from rocker Tom Morello as well as Eddie Vedder’s wife Jill. Amy Aiello Lofgren, wife of E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren wrote: “That is some big time good news Grandma.”

Sam is a firefighter in Jersey City, New Jersey. Springsteen and Scialfa also have son Evan, 32, and daughter Jessica, 30.