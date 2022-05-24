Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band Announce 2023 Tour

Bruce Springsteen has announced that an E Street Band tour – delayed due to COVID-19 – will happen next year.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans,” the 72-year-old singer said, in a release, "and I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year – and beyond!”

Springsteen hasn’t done a full show with the E Street Band since their River tour wrapped up in February 2017 (they performed on SNL in December 2020) and plans to hit the road in 2020 in support of Letter to You were put on hold due to COVID-19.

Springsteen will be back on stage in the U.S. and Canada with wife Patti Scialfa, Gary Tallent, Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steven Van Zandt and Nils Lofgren in February, when they play arenas, and again for some stadium shows in August. Cities and dates will be announced soon.

Since wrapping up his 2017 tour with the E Street Band, Springsteen did a one-man show on Broadway and released two albums.