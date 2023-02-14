Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band Bringing Tour To Canada

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to Canada in November.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans,” the 73-year-old singer said, in a release when the first leg of the tour was announced last year. "I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.”

Springsteen is back on stage with wife Patti Scialfa, Gary Tallent, Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steven Van Zandt and Nils Lofgren along with Soozie Tyrell, Charles Giordano and Jake Clemons.

They will play Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Check out the dates below.

Last weekend, Springsteen performed in Dallas without three members of the E Street Band.

Nov. 3 - Vancouver @ Rogers Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Feb. 22 at 10:00 AM PT

Nov. 6 - Edmonton @ Rogers Place

Verified Fan Onsale: Feb. 23 at 10:00 AM MT

Nov. 8 - Calgary @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Verified Fan Onsale: Feb. 23 at 10:00 AM MT

Nov. 10 - Winnipeg @ Canada Life Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Feb. 22 at 10:00 AM CT

Nov. 14 & 16 - Toronto @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Feb. 22 at 10:00 AM ET

Nov. 18 - Ottawa @ Canadian Tire Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Feb. 22 at 10:00 AM ET

Nov. 20 - Montreal @ Centre Bell

Verified Fan Onsale: Feb. 23 at 10:00 AM ET