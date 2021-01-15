Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters Added To Inauguration Special

Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters have been added to the line-up of Celebrating America, a 90-minute special airing on the night of the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

They join previously announced acts Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake (with Ant Clemons) and Jon Bon Jovi performing at “iconic locations across the US.”

Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington, will showcase “the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before,” according to a release.

Biden and vice president Kamala Harris will make appearances during the special, which will be broadcast starting at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, CBS, NBC and cable news channels CNN and MSNBC. The show will also stream on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and other platforms.

It was also announced this week that Lady Gaga will perform the national anthem at the Biden-Harris inauguration, which will include an appearance by Jennifer Lopez.

We The People, a virtual show on Monday, will feature Fall Out Boy, will.i.am, James Taylor, Carole King and Ben Harper. Hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing, it will raise funds for the Biden Inaugural Committee.

In 2017, Donald Trump celebrated his inauguration with country singers Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith and rock band 3 Doors Down.