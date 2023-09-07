Bruce Springsteen Has Peptic Ulcer Disease, Postpones Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen has postponed all remaining concerts this month with the E Street Band. All shows beginning with tonight's (September 7) show at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York will rescheduled to a later date.

According to a statement issued on his official site and socials, Springsteen is currently being treated for "symptoms of peptic ulcer disease" and has been advised to postpone the entirety of his scheduled shows for September.

Springsteen posted a statement adding his disappointment over the postponement. “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” he writes. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

Three dates were cancelled this past March due to an illness Springsteen came down with, but for now his upcoming mini-tour of Canada in November are still a go.

He will play Vancouver's Rogers Arena on November 3, Edmonton's Rogers Place on November 6, Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome on November 8, Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre on November 10, two shows at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on November 14 & 16, Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on November 18, and finally Montreal's Bell Centre on November 20.