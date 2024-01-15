Bruce Springsteen Is Reportedly Making A 'Nebraska' Film

Bruce Springsteen is said to be working on a film about the making of his classic 1982 album, Nebraska.

Showbiz 411 reports that the Boss is currently in talks with writer-director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart) for a scripted film detailing the behind-the-scenes moments of the album's creation.

Nebraska is a storied entry in Springsteen's catalogue. Recorded as demos on a 4-track in his New Jersey bedroom, the Boss originally intended to take the songs to the E-Street Band to re-record them, but opted to release them as is.

The album's darker tone, focusing more on criminals, mass murderers and the darkside of America, eschewed the songwriter's usual working class tales.

Many of the songs left over from Nebraska went on to form the basis of his next album, 1984's career-changing Born in the USA.

No actors have yet been attached to play Springsteen, but according to the report "Cooper has someone in mind" to play the icon.