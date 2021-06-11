Bruce Springsteen Spoils The Killers Contest By Revealing Collab

Bruce Springsteen stole a bit of thunder from The Killers when he revealed Thursday that he collaborated with the band on a new track.

On E Street Radio, Springsteen said of the song: “It’s Brandon [Flowers] and I with the band. We have done something that is going to come out soon, in a week or so.”

Problem is, The Killers had just started running a contest on their website to “guess the feature on The Killers’ upcoming new track.” It was promoted with a tweet on Thursday that read: “We’re announcing a killer collab (pun intended) later this week, but you’ve got to figure out who it’s with. Be on the lookout for clues in coming posts. The first 200 Victims who guess correctly will get early access to the video.”

The first (and only) clue was a photo of Steel Pier in Atlantic City. “This city is down on the boardwalk and also the title of a song by our mystery artist.”

After Springsteen revealed the collab, The Killers tweeted: “Looks like the cat’s out of the bag. When The Boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement.”