Bruce Springsteen Talks Unity In Jeep Commercial

Bruce Springsteen made his TV commercial debut in a spot for Jeep titled “The Middle" that aired during the U.S. broadcast of the Super Bowl.

The Boss voices a message of unity. “It’s no secret, the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue,” he says. “Between our freedom and our fear.”

The commercial ends with Springsteen – who composed the music with Ron Aniello – driving a Jeep down a winter road.

Watch Bruce Springsteen in the Jeep commercial below: