Bruce Springsteen To Receive 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize

Bruce Springsteen has been named the recipient of the 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize, which honours artists whose music carries on the spirit of the late folk singer.

“Woody wrote some of the greatest songs about America’s struggle to live up its ideals in convincing fashion,” Springsteen said, in a statement. “He is one of my most important influences and inspirations.”

Deana McCloud of the Woody Guthrie Center said, in a release: “As an observer of the human condition and a reporter about the plight of common people, Bruce Springsteen is a true child of Woody Guthrie.

“The Woody Guthrie Center is proud to present Bruce with this well-deserved recognition for his lifetime of speaking for the disenfranchised and inspiring generations to find the power of their own voices.”

Previous honourees include Joan Baez, Mavis Staples, Chuck D, John Mellencamp and Kirs Kristofferson.

Springsteen will receive the award during a virtual ceremony on May 13.