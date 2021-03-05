Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak Share 1st Silk Sonic Single

As they promised late last month, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have taken the wraps off their collaborative project Silk Sonic.

“Leave the Door Open” is the first single from the forthcoming album An Evening With Silk Sonic. The two artists wrote the track with D’Mile and Brody Brown – with Mars and D’ Mile producing.

A video for the song was directed by Mars and Florent Dechard. Watch it below.

Mars had .Paak as his warm-up act during the European leg of his 24K Magic World Tour in 2017.

The Silk Sonic release will be the first collection of new music from Mars since 2016’s 24K Magic. He released a couple of collaborations in the last four years and was featured with Chris Stapleton on “Blow” on Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project.

.Paak’s most recent album was 2019’s Ventura but he has since released a pair of singles as well as several collaborations, including with Justin Timberlake and Busta Rhymes. He also revived NxWorries, his project with producer Knxledge.