Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak Taking Silk Sonic To Grammys

A faux Twitter spat between Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak ended Tuesday with the announcement that they will perform on the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The two singers, who launched Silk Sonic last Friday with the release of the single “Leave the Door Open,” had some fun on social media this week to hype their appearance on the show.

“We humbly accept your invitation to reunite on your grand stage,” Mars tweeted at the Recording Academy on Tuesday night. “Thank you! We swear we won’t do the most.”

It all started Sunday, after the Recording Academy unveiled the list of performers, with Mars tweeting an appeal. “If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it. We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now.”

He added: “We’ll send in an audition tape and take as many covid tests as we need to. I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again.”

The singer, who has won 11 Grammys, included the hashtag “#LetSilkSonicThrive,” which was soon trending.

Then, .Paak tweeted at Mars to complain that the Recording Academy had not responded. He asked BTS: “do y’all need a drummer?”

Mars replied: “I’m sorry I let you down. I hope you & BTS go on to do great things.”

On Tuesday, Mars returned to Twitter to thank fans for supporting his push to get Silk Sonic on the show. “Still no word from The Grammys but I promise @AndersonPaak and I aren’t givin up.”

.Paak, a three-time Grammy winner, added: “It aint working out. and now I’m embarrassed af!! Look, we’ll be brothers for life but maybe it’s best we go our separate ways.

“You ruined my life you little appropriating prick!!! WE’RE DONE!!”

Mars proposed “maybe for one night we can put our differences aside and reunite. Not as foes but as friends.”

Late Tuesday, Mars acknowledged it was all an act by tweeting: “aaaannnddd scene” along with a clapperboard emoji.