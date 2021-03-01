Bruno Mars Launches Lacoste Collaboration

Bruno Mars has sung about having “Chucks on with Saint Laurent” and “Versace on the floor” – but these days he’s sporting Lacoste.

The pop star announced this weekend he has partnered with the Swiss-owned brand for a new collection of clothing inspired by the styles of the late 1970s. It debuts March 5.

“When i’m on stage I go by Bruno Mars. When i’m making lavish luxurious garments, I go by @RickyRegal,” explained the singer, whose real name is Peter Hernandez, in an Instagram post. “Thank you @Lacoste. Im a fashion designer now! Catch me at a fabric store near you.”

The new line includes tracksuits and shirts priced between $90 and $280 U.S.

In a release, Mars explained: “I've been very fortunate to have been asked to do collaborations in the past, but it always came with guidelines. Lacoste was the first and only brand that said, 'Bruno, we want you to make this truly yours.’”

The Ricky Regal project is the singer’s first foray into fashion and, according to Lacoste marketing executive Jason Kim, “our biggest collaboration to date.” The iconic brand previously launched a collection with rapper Tyler, the Creator.

To promote the launch, Mars enlisted Anderson .Paak, his Silk Sonic collaborator, to model pieces from the collection.