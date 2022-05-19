Bryan Adams Announces Cross-Canada Tour
Canada’s Bryan Adams is coming home later this year for a tour that will take him to 26 cities from coast to coast.
The singer’s So Happy It Hurts tour is in support of his 15th studio album of the same name, which was released in March.
Adams will kick off the cross-Canada trek in Summerside, PEI on Aug. 31 and wrap it up on Nov. 12 in Vancouver. He will celebrate his 63rd birthday with a show in Saskatoon.
Tickets go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m.
Check out the tour dates below:
Aug. 31 - Summerside - Credit Union Place
Sept. 1 - Moncton - Avenir Centre
Sept. 2 - Sydney - Center 200
Sept. 3 - Halifax - Scotiabank Centre
Sept. 6 - Saint John - TD Station
Sept. 7 - Trois-Rivieres - Cogeco Amphitheatre
Sept. 9 - Alma - Place Festivalma
Sept. 10 - Quebec City - Centre Videotron
Sept. 12 - Montreal - Bell Centre
Oct. 5 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 7 - Ottawa - Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 8 - Kingston - Leon’s Centre
Oct. 11 - Kitchener - Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex
Oct. 12 - Oshawa - Tribute Communities Centre
Oct. 14 - St. Catharine’s - Meridian Centre
Oct. 15 - London - Budweiser Gardens
Oct. 17 - Sudbury - Sudbury Community Arena
Oct. 18 - Peterborough - Peterborough Memorial Centre
Nov. 2 - Winnipeg - Canada Life Centre
Nov. 4 - Regina - Brandt Centre
Nov. 5 - Saskatoon - SaskTel Centre
Nov. 6 - Edmonton - Rogers Place
Nov. 8 - Lethbridge - Enmax Centre
Nov. 9 - Calgary - Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 11 - Kelowna - Prospera Place
Nov. 12 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Bryan Adams