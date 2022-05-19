Bryan Adams Announces Cross-Canada Tour

Canada’s Bryan Adams is coming home later this year for a tour that will take him to 26 cities from coast to coast.

The singer’s So Happy It Hurts tour is in support of his 15th studio album of the same name, which was released in March.

Adams will kick off the cross-Canada trek in Summerside, PEI on Aug. 31 and wrap it up on Nov. 12 in Vancouver. He will celebrate his 63rd birthday with a show in Saskatoon.

Tickets go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m.

Check out the tour dates below:

Aug. 31 - Summerside - Credit Union Place

Sept. 1 - Moncton - Avenir Centre

Sept. 2 - Sydney - Center 200

Sept. 3 - Halifax - Scotiabank Centre

Sept. 6 - Saint John - TD Station

Sept. 7 - Trois-Rivieres - Cogeco Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 - Alma - Place Festivalma

Sept. 10 - Quebec City - Centre Videotron

Sept. 12 - Montreal - Bell Centre

Oct. 5 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 7 - Ottawa - Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 8 - Kingston - Leon’s Centre

Oct. 11 - Kitchener - Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex

Oct. 12 - Oshawa - Tribute Communities Centre

Oct. 14 - St. Catharine’s - Meridian Centre

Oct. 15 - London - Budweiser Gardens

Oct. 17 - Sudbury - Sudbury Community Arena

Oct. 18 - Peterborough - Peterborough Memorial Centre

Nov. 2 - Winnipeg - Canada Life Centre

Nov. 4 - Regina - Brandt Centre

Nov. 5 - Saskatoon - SaskTel Centre

Nov. 6 - Edmonton - Rogers Place

Nov. 8 - Lethbridge - Enmax Centre

Nov. 9 - Calgary - Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 11 - Kelowna - Prospera Place

Nov. 12 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena