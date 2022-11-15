Bryan Adams Earns 1st Grammy Nomination In 24 Years

Canada’s Bryan Adams and Arcade Fire are among the nominees in Rock categories at the 65th Grammy Awards, which were announced Tuesday.

Adams, 63, is up for Best Rock Performance for “So Happy It Hurts.” It is the 16th Grammy nomination of his career and his first since 1998. He has only won once, for “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” in 1992.

Arcade Fire’s WE is in the running for Best Alternative Music Album – the band’s sixth nomination in the category.

Other rock nominees include Ozzy Osbourne, with four, and Turnstile, with three. Brandi Carlile is up for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song (“Broken Horses”) and has nominations in the all-genre categories Album of the Year (In These Silent Days) – Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres is also listed – as well as Record of the Year (“You and Me on the Rock” ft. Lucius).

Among the Song of the Year nominees is “Just Like That” by Bonnie Raitt and both Wet Leg and Måneskin are up for Best New Artist.

Check out the nominations in Rock categories below. For nominations in other key categories, click here.

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Beck - "Old Man"

The Black Keys - "Wild Child"

Brandi Carlile - "Broken Horses"

Bryan Adams - "So Happy It Hurts"

Idles - "Crawl!"

Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck - "Patient Number 9"

Turnstile - "Holiday"

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Ghost - "Call Me Little Sunshine"

Megadeth - "We’ll Be Back"

Muse - "Kill or Be Killed"

Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi - "Degradation Rules"

Turnstile - "Blackout"

BEST ROCK SONG

Brandi Carlile - "Broken Horses"

Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck - "Patient Number 9"

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Black Summer"

Turnstile - "Blackout"

The War on Drugs - "Harmonia’s Dream"

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Arctic Monkeys - "There’d Better Be a Mirrorball"

Big Thief - "Certainty"

Florence and the Machine - "King"

Wet Leg - "Chaise Lounge"

Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius - "Spitting Off the Edge of the World"

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

WE - Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You - Big Thief

Fossora - Björk

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs