Bryan Adams: 'I Could Care Less If I'm Remembered'

Bryan Adams apparently doesn’t spend much time thinking about his legacy.

“I could care less if I’m remembered or not,” the 62-year-old Canadian singer told Ramp Style. “In fact, if I woke up tomorrow and there was no trace of me on the internet, I’d be thrilled.”

Adams recalled a Brazilian journalist asking him if he knew how many kisses his songs were responsible for. “I had never thought about that before. He calculated that it would be in the billions. I really liked that,” he said. “Imagine being responsible for a billion kisses! That would be okay with me, because without love we are nothing.

“So to be able to bring a little love into this world . . . that means everything to me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Adams spoke about his photography work and confessed that he would be interested in getting into filmmaking.

“I can easily see myself as a cinematographer, maybe even a director,” he said.