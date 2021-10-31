Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi Test Positive For COVID-19

Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi are the latest musicians to test positive for COVID-19.

Adams, 61, was forced to pull out of Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony where he was set to honour Tina Turner – in Cleveland. The Ontario-born singer is fully vaccinated and not showing any COVID-19 symptoms, according to his rep.

“Please don’t worry, yes I had the Covid and thankfully had no symptoms,” Adams wrote in Instagram post on Sunday. “Bunny my daughter had it too, with bit of a sore throat for night. But we’re good.”

Adams is scheduled to perform five shows in Las Vegas beginning Nov. 10.

In May 2020, Adams came under fire for blaming the COVID-19 outbreak on “some f**king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards,” in a tweet. He later apologized.

Bon Jovi, 59, had to cancel his appearance Saturday night at a fan event at the Loews hotel in Miami Beach. In a statement, his rep said the singer is “fully vaccinated and feeling fine.”

In the early days of the pandemic, Bon Jovi drummer David Bryan was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Last weekend, Ed Sheeran announced that he was self-isolating after testing positive and since September, members of System of a Down, Korn, Zac Brown Band, Mudvayne, Doobie Brothers and KISS have contracted the virus.