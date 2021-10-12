Bryan Adams Shares New Song, Album Details

Bryan Adams chose Canadian Thanksgiving to announce the release of his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts.

“The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away,” Adams said, in a release. “Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go.”

Adams said the title track, which is out now, is about “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road.”

The 61-year-old Ontario native explained that the album – his first since 2019’s Shine a Light – “touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection.”

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams had to apologize for an expletive-laced social media post that many people viewed as racist.

“Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday,” the singer wrote. “No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.”

Adams, a longtime animal rights advocate, deflected accusations that his comments were directed at the people of Wuhan, China. “I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world,” he wrote.

So Happy It Hurts is set for release on March 11, 2022. The 12-track collection will be available in several different formats, including a limited edition box set that comes with a book and signed photo.

Adams will do a six-night residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn in Las Vegas between Nov. 10 and 20.

“So Happy It Hurts” came with a video directed by Adams. Watch it below: