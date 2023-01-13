BTO's Robbie Bachman Dies At 69

Canadian musician Robbie Bachman, co-founder and drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, died Thursday. He was 69.

“Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side,” tweeted Randy Bachman. “Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together.”

Family friend Corrina Kerrigan told iHeartRadio.ca that Robbie died in his sleep at home in South Surrey, B.C. "following a brief but strong battle with a terminal illness" and "as per his request, organs were donated in hopes to help others."

In a Facebook post, Robbie's friend Sharon Bruneau wrote: "Robin loved life and lived it to the fullest. Always helping those less fortunate, always a smile on his face and so much fun to be around."

Born in Winnipeg, Robbie began playing drums at an early age and joined his older brother’s band, Brave Belt – which became BTO – when he was 18.

He played on nine BTO studio albums between 1973 and 1979, including on hits like “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” “Let It Ride” and “Takin’ Care of Business.” Robbie also co-wrote the band’s 1975 hit “Roll On Down the Highway.”

He left BTO after a 1979 tour but returned in 1988 and played until 2005. When Randy and Fred Turner reunited in 2009, Robbie sued over the use of the BTO name. In his 2014 memoir Tales From Beyond the Tap, Randy accused Robbie of having “grandiose delusions about himself.”

They set aside their differences for a final performance together in 2014, when BTO was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

At the ceremony, Robbie was asked when he would perform with Randy again. “The 80th anniversary of Not Fragile,” he quipped, referring to BTO’s 1974 album.

Robbie is survived by his wife of 24 years, Chrissy.