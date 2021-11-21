BTS Among Top Winners At American Music Awards
BTS, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were big winners at the 2021 American Music Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
"We never take this for granted," RM said as BTS accepted Artist of the Year. They also won Favourite Pop Group and their hit "Butter" was named Favourite Pop Song.
The K-Pop phenoms took the stage twice during the live broadcast – once for a messy version of "My Universe" with Coldplay and at the end for a performance of "Butter."
Neither Doja Cat nor Megan Thee Stallion were at the AMAs (the latter dropped out dropped out due to “an unexpected personal matter”). Doja Cat earned Favourite Female R&B Artist and won Favourite R&B Album for Planet Her. She also won Favourite Collaboration for “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA.
Megan Thee Stallion was named Favourite Female Hip Hop Artist. The rapper also won Favourite Hip Hop Album for Good News and Favourite Trending Song for “Body."
It wasn't a great night for Olivia Rodrigo, who went into the AMAs with a leading seven nominations but left with only one – Favourite New Artist.
Other winners – also no-shows – included Canadians Drake (Favourite Male Hip Hop Artist) and The Weeknd (Favourite Male R&B Artist). Ed Sheeran was voted Favourite Male Pop Artist and Taylor Swift won Favourite Female Pop Artist and Favourite Pop Album (for evermore).
AMAs host Cardi B picked up Favourite Hip Hop Song for “Up.”
The show opened with Silk Sonic performing “Smokin Out the Window” and featured memorable performances by Rodrigo (“Traitor”), Tyler, The Creator (“Massa”), Måneskin ("Beggin'") and Bad Bunny with Julieta Venegas and Tainy (“Lo Siento BB”).
New Edition and New Kids on the Block teamed up for a medley of their hits dubbed "The Battle of Boston."
Check the 2021 American Music Awards winners below:
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
BTS * WINNER
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Favourite Trending Song
Erica Banks, "Buss It"
Måneskin, "Beggin"
Megan Thee Stallion, “Body" * WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"
Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” * WINNER
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
Favourite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B “Up”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” * WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”
Favourite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran * WINNER
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift * WINNER
Favourite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS * WINNER
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favourite Pop Album
Ariana Grande Positions
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo Sour
Taylor Swift evermore * WINNER
The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE
Favourite Pop Song
BTS “Butter” * WINNER
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Favourite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan * WINNER
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood * WINNER
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favourite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay * WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Gabby Barrett Goldmine * WINNER
Lee Brice Hey World
Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album
Favourite Country Song
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones” * WINNER
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
Favourite Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake * WINNER
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favourite Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion * WINNER
Saweetie
Favourite Hip Hop Album
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion Good News * WINNER
Pop Smoke Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave SoulFly
Favourite Hip Hop Song
Cardi B “Up” * WINNER
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
Polo G “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”
Favourite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd * WINNER
Usher
Favourite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat * WINNER
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favourite R&B Album
Doja Cat Planet Her * WINNER
Giveon When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R. Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales
Queen Naija missunderstood
Favourite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open” * WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Favourite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny * WINNER
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favourite Female Latin Artist
Becky G * WINNER
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favourite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga * WINNER
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favourite Latin Album
Bad Bunny EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO * WINNER
Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G KG0516
Maluma PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro Afrodisíaco
Favourite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis “telepatía” * WINNER
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”
Favourite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly * WINNER
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello * WINNER
Regard
Tiësto
The American Music Awards aired on CTV, whose parent company also owns this website.
