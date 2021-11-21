BTS Among Top Winners At American Music Awards

BTS, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were big winners at the 2021 American Music Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

"We never take this for granted," RM said as BTS accepted Artist of the Year. They also won Favourite Pop Group and their hit "Butter" was named Favourite Pop Song.

The K-Pop phenoms took the stage twice during the live broadcast – once for a messy version of "My Universe" with Coldplay and at the end for a performance of "Butter."

Neither Doja Cat nor Megan Thee Stallion were at the AMAs (the latter dropped out dropped out due to “an unexpected personal matter”). Doja Cat earned Favourite Female R&B Artist and won Favourite R&B Album for Planet Her. She also won Favourite Collaboration for “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA.

Megan Thee Stallion was named Favourite Female Hip Hop Artist. The rapper also won Favourite Hip Hop Album for Good News and Favourite Trending Song for “Body."

It wasn't a great night for Olivia Rodrigo, who went into the AMAs with a leading seven nominations but left with only one – Favourite New Artist.

Other winners – also no-shows – included Canadians Drake (Favourite Male Hip Hop Artist) and The Weeknd (Favourite Male R&B Artist). Ed Sheeran was voted Favourite Male Pop Artist and Taylor Swift won Favourite Female Pop Artist and Favourite Pop Album (for evermore).

AMAs host Cardi B picked up Favourite Hip Hop Song for “Up.”

The show opened with Silk Sonic performing “Smokin Out the Window” and featured memorable performances by Rodrigo (“Traitor”), Tyler, The Creator (“Massa”), Måneskin ("Beggin'") and Bad Bunny with Julieta Venegas and Tainy (“Lo Siento BB”).

New Edition and New Kids on the Block teamed up for a medley of their hits dubbed "The Battle of Boston."

Check the 2021 American Music Awards winners below:

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

BTS * WINNER

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Favourite Trending Song

Erica Banks, "Buss It"

Måneskin, "Beggin"

Megan Thee Stallion, “Body" * WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"

Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo * WINNER

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” * WINNER

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

Favourite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B “Up”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” * WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran * WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift * WINNER

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS * WINNER

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favourite Pop Album

Ariana Grande Positions

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo Sour

Taylor Swift evermore * WINNER

The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE

Favourite Pop Song

BTS “Butter” * WINNER

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan * WINNER

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood * WINNER

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay * WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Gabby Barrett Goldmine * WINNER

Lee Brice Hey World

Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones” * WINNER

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Favourite Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake * WINNER

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favourite Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion * WINNER

Saweetie

Favourite Hip Hop Album

Drake Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion Good News * WINNER

Pop Smoke Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave SoulFly

Favourite Hip Hop Song

Cardi B “Up” * WINNER

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd * WINNER

Usher

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat * WINNER

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favourite R&B Album

Doja Cat Planet Her * WINNER

Giveon When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R. Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales

Queen Naija missunderstood

Favourite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open” * WINNER

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny * WINNER

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Becky G * WINNER

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga * WINNER

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO * WINNER

Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G KG0516

Maluma PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro Afrodisíaco

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepatía” * WINNER

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

Favourite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly * WINNER

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello * WINNER

Regard

Tiësto

The American Music Awards aired on CTV, whose parent company also owns this website.