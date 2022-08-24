BTS Announces Date For Huge Free Concert

BTS will perform a massive free concert on Oct. 15 to support South Korea’s bid for the 2030 World Expo.

It will be the first time Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V will be on stage together since they announced in June they were taking a break to focus on solo projects.

The K-pop phenoms will perform in Busan, which is competing against Rome (Italy), Odesa (Ukraine) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) to host the World Expo.

According to a statement, the concert is expected to draw more than 100,000 people and will be livestreamed.

“We hope ARMY from all around the world will send a lot of support to BTS’s special performance,” reads the statement from Big Hit Music.

In July, the seven members of BTS were named ambassadors for Busan’s bid.

“We are honoured to be appointed,” RM said, in a statement at the time. "BTS will do our best to support in bringing the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

“We will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”