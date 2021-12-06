BTS Announces 'Extended Period Of Rest'

The label behind BTS announced Sunday that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are taking an “extended period of rest.”

In a statement, BIGHIT MUSIC explained: “This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.”

The company insisted the hiatus will only last “a short while” and promised that the group is preparing for “a new chapter” that will include a new album.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans,” read the statement.

BTS is scheduled to perform a concert in Seoul in March.

The group recently had a four-show run at SoFi Stadium in California that grossed a whopping $33.3 million U.S. – making it the biggest set of shows at a single venue since Roger Waters grossed $38 million U.S. from nine shows at a stadium in Argentina in 2012.