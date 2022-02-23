BTS Announces Las Vegas Stadium Shows

BTS is heading to Las Vegas for a residency like no other.

The K-Pop group will perform at Allegiant Stadium on April 8 and 9 and April 15 and 16. The venue can accommodate nearly 70,000 concertgoers.

Registration is on now for a chance to buy tickets for the new Permission to Dance On Stage shows.

Fans who can’t be there in person will be able to purchase access to a livestream of the April 16 performance.

The first Vegas show is only days after the Grammy Awards at nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena. BTS is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “Butter").

The stint also puts BTS about an hour from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s first weekend, leading some fans to speculate the group could make a surprise appearance.

Last week, BTS announced that its concerts on March 10 and 13 at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul will be streamed online and its March 12th show will be available for “live-viewing” in movie theatres.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have not performed concerts in front of a live audience in their native South Korea since 2019. BTS was forced to pull the plug on its Map of the Soul Tour, which included a stop in Toronto, due to the pandemic.

Late last year, BTS did a four-show run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which grossed a reported $33.3 million.

In early December, Big Hit Music said the group was taking “an extended period of rest” to give “the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy.”

Since then, five of them have tested positive for COVID-19 and Jimin underwent surgery for acute appendicitis.