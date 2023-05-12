BTS Book Coming On ARMY Anniversary

A new book about the history of BTS will be published this summer, it was announced Thursday.

Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS is set for release on July 9 from Flatiron Books.

Written by journalist Myeongseok Kang with members of the K-pop group, it was translated into English by Anton Hur with Clare Richards and Slin Jung.

The hardcover edition of the 544-page book is currently available for pre-order at Amazon Canada for $36.95.

The publication date marks the 10th anniversary of ARMY, the name for BTS fans.

Last June, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V announced they were taking a break to focus on solo projects and their mandatory military service.

"Change is what we need right now," said J-Hope. "It’s important for BTS to start our second chapter."

BTS regrouped last October for a concert to promote South Korea's bid for the 2030 World Expo. It was shown in cinemas in February.