BTS Breaks Record Held By PSY

BTS has blown up a record held by their fellow South Korean artist PSY.

“Dynamite” is currently in its 32nd week on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing the 31-week run of Psy’s 2012 hit “Gangnam Style” and making “Dynamite” the longest-charting single by a Korean artist.

The track has also become the longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart with 18 non-consecutive weeks at the top – beating “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee.

Last September, BTS became the first fully South Korean act to have a No. 1 song on the Hot 100, which reflects sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S.

BTS’s first English-language single was their fourth Top 10 hit in the U.S. following “On,” “Boy With Luv” ft. Halsey and “Fake Love.” The group has had four albums top the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2012, PSY made it to No. 2 on the Hot 100 with “Gangnam Style.”