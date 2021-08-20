BTS Cancels 'Map Of The Soul' World Tour

BTS on Thursday announced the cancellation of their planned Map of the Soul Tour, which included two concerts in Toronto.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” read a statement from Big Hit Entertainment.

“However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.”

The company apologized to fans and said it was “working on preparing a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations.”

Big Hit announced in March 2020 that the tour, set to kick off the following month, was being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V were due to perform May 30 and 31, 2020 in front of a total of about 96,000 fans at Rogers Centre in Toronto.