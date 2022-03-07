BTS Earns More Guinness World Records

BTS have surpassed One Direction as the most-followed music group on Twitter, according to Guinness World Records.

The official @BTS_twt currently has 44.4 million followers. The record was previously held by One Direction, which had 31.7 million followers in 2017 (the account currently has 31.2 million).

Guinness World Records said last week that BTS has set a new record for the most Instagram followers for a music group, with 60.2 million – breaking their own record of 40.2 million, set last April.

With 45.7 million followers, BTS is also the music group with the most followers on TikTok.

BTS has earned more than two dozen Guinness World Records, including most retweets and fastest to 1 million followers on both Tik Tok and Instagram.