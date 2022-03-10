BTS Fans Must Follow Strict Rules At Seoul Concerts

BTS fans at three Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in Seoul this week do not, in fact, have permission to dance.

The K-pop group’s management company said in a statement that “cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up … is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines.”

The rules were imposed by South Korean government as it continues to manage the spread of COVID-19.

The crowd at Jamsil Olympic Stadium on each of the three nights is being limited to 15,000, even though the venue can accommodate 70,000.

“Seating for the in-person performance will comply with spacing guidelines mandated by local government performance venue Covid-19 control measures,” Big Hit Music said, in a statement. “The event may be changed or canceled depending on the social distancing level.”

Fans won’t have to sit in silence, though. They will be provided with clappers to produce sound.

BTS is scheduled to perform their first shows in front of a live audience in their native country since the pandemic tonight, Saturday and Sunday. Two of the concerts are being streamed online and a third will be shown at cinemas worldwide.

In Canada, Cineplex will be showing the concert Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. EST.