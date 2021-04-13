BTS Fans Slam 'Racist' TV Parody

A parody of BTS that aired this past weekend in Chile is being slammed by fans of the K-pop group around the world.

During the sketch on Mega Channel’s Mi Barrio, cast members portraying BTS on a talk show introduced themselves as “Kim Jong-Uno,” “Kim Jong-Dos,” “Kim Jong-Tres,” “Kim Jong-Cuatro” and “Juan Carlos.”

One of the comedians spoke gibberish with an accent to represent the Korean language.

The BTS Army was quick to lash out at Mi Barrio, so “#RacismIsNotComedy was soon trending on social media. Fans branded the sketch “disgusting” and "disrespectful" and condemned its racism when incidents of hate against Asians are up.

In a statement from Mi Barrio on Instagram, the show said only that it will “continue to improve, learn, listen and strengthen our intention: to bring entertainment to families.”

It added: “We recognize all the positive comments and also the criticisms.”

While BTS has not reacted publicly to the sketch, the group issued a statement last month condemning anti-Asian discrimination.

“We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians,” the statement read “We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look.

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence … What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians.”

Also last month, a trading card depicting the members of BTS with injured faces was pulled from a set inspired by the Grammy Awards following complaints of insensitivity.