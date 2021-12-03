BTS Gifts Fans With Holiday Remix Of 'Butter'

BTS is serving more “Butter” in time for Christmas.

The group surprised fans by releasing a “holiday remix” of their chart-topping song, which debuted back in May.

The new version, which adds festive bells and a sax solo, follows the “Hotter,” “Cooler” and “Sweeter” remixes as well as one featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Last month, “Butter” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards.

“Thanks to your boundless love, the BTS digital single ‘Butter’ wrote history throughout 2021,” read a message from Big Hit Entertainment. “We wish to express our sincere thanks to all fans for your continued support of BTS.”

“Butter” was co-written by a seven-person team that includes Calgary native Jenna Andrews.

Listen to the “Holiday” remix below: