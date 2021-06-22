BTS Hit 'Butter' Tops U.S. Chart For 4th Week

“Butter” is hotter than “Dynamite.”

The latest English-language hit from BTS tops the U.S. singles chart for the fourth week, beating the three-week run of its previous one.

“Butter” is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is compiled using MRC Data for sales, streams and radio airplay. The chart dated June 26 was published Tuesday.

The track is the first since Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” to spend its first four weeks in the top spot and makes BTS the first group since Aerosmith in 1998 (“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” to do so.

The chart performance of “Butter” benefitted from the release of several remixes and an instrumental version as well as discounted download prices.

On this week’s Billboard Canadian Hot 100, “Butter” is No. 9.

Last month, Guinness World Records said "Butter" broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube – a record BTS held thanks to “Dynamite" – and the record for the most-viewed music video in 24 hours on YouTube.