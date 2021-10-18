BTS Hypes Search For New Talent

The label behind BTS announced this past weekend it is once again looking for fresh talent.

Big Hit Music has launched a search for males born after 2002 in several categories, including vocals, rap and dance. Video applications, which must be accompanied by a photo, are being accepted until Dec. 20.

In a promotional video, RM of BTS said it is an opportunity “for those of you who want to share your stories through music and dance, and those of you with beating hearts who dream about becoming an amazing artist even in this moment.”

Suga said “this could be a turning point in your life” and added: “It's more about showing how much you love music and your dream, rather than being good at it.”

Teen and pre-teen guys “with talent and passion” who dream of being “the next global superstar” can apply via the Big Hit website.