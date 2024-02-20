BTS' j-hope To Release A Docuseries Next Month

BTS member j-hope has announced a new docuseries titled Hope On The Street that will stream on Prime Video beginning March 28.

Produced by HYBE, the series will highlight "j-hope’s story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, j-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way. Follow j-hope as he pursues a dream connecting his past, present, and future."

In addition to the doc, j-hope will also release Hope On The Street Vol. 1, a companion "special album" featuring six solo tracks that follows up his 2022 solo album, Jack in the Box. The album will drop March 29, one day after the doc.

The BTS star is currently finishing up his mandatory, 18-month military service in South Korea. Since May 2023, he has been serving as an assistant training instructor with Korea’s 36th Infantry Division in Wonju.

All members of the K-pop group are currently fulfilling their mandatory service. Jin is set to finish his first, as he was the first to enroll in late 2022.

See a trailer for the docuseries below.