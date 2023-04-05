BTS Joins Exclusive Club Thanks To Jimin

BTS has joined an exclusive club thanks to the success of Jimin’s single “Like Crazy.”

According to Billboard, the K-pop group has become only the third in history – behind The Beatles and The Supremes – to have at least six No. 1 songs in the U.S. plus at least one No. 1 song by one of its members.

The Beatles had 20 singles top the Hot 100 and all four members topped the chart at some point – Paul McCartney (nine), George Harrison (three), John Lennon and Ringo Starr (two each).

The Supremes had a total of 12 No. 1 hits and Diana Ross had six solo chart-toppers.

BTS went to No. 1 with “Dynamite,” “Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)” with Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” “Permission To Dance” and “My Universe” with Coldplay.

Jimin’s solo release “Like Crazy” was No. 1 in the U.S. last week. He is the first South Korean artist to top the Hot 100 (Psy’s “Gangnam Style” made it to No. 2 in 2012).

(Some context: The chart success of The Beatles and The Supremes came at a time when fans had to go to record stores and purchase physical copies. The current Hot 100 chart uses data on sales and streaming.)