BTS Joins Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame

BTS has been named to the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall Of Fame, it was announced Thursday.

The group has collected 23 Guinness World Records since 2018, including 11 this year alone. Of the total, five are for achievements on social media platforms Twitter, Instagram and TikTok and four are for milestones on YouTube.

Among the records BTS currently holds are: Most Twitter engagements (2019), fastest time to reach 1 million followers on TikTok (2019), most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours (2020), most viewers for a music concert livestream (2020) and best-selling album in South Korean (2021).

The Hall Of Fame recognizes “the world's most iconic Guinness World Records title holders.”

The 2022 Guinness World Records book will be published on Sept. 16.

Guinness World Records, though based in London, is owned by Vancouver-based Jim Pattison Group.