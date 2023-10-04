BTS' Jung Kook Announces Debut Album

BTS star Jung Kook is currently the world's top streaming artist, and so what better time to announce the release of his highly-anticipated debut album.

Titled Golden, the 11-track effort will drop on November 3 and feature his previously released singles "Seven" (featuring Latto) and the recent "3D" (featuring Jack Harlow).

In a press release, Jung Kook's label BIGHIT Music explained the album's title, saying, “Golden takes its motif from the golden moments of Jung Kook as a solo artist. Known as the ‘Golden Maknae’ (‘golden youngest’ in Korean) of BTS, Jung Kook is set to unveil a new release with his unique timbre that will captivate listeners worldwide.

"Jung Kook will be delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of Golden. Please stay tuned and continue to support Jung Kook as he embarks on his first solo album journey."

As Jung Kook pursues his solo career, fellow BTS member Suga has begun his mandatory service with the South Korean military. He is currently serving as a social service agent.