BTS' Jungkook announces solo debut single

BTS star Jungkook is the next member in line to officially embark on a solo career.

Just weeks after the K-pop giants dropped their latest smash, "Take Two," Jungkook has announced that he will finally do his own thing.

BTS' label Big Hit Music has announced that on July 14, Jungkook will release his debut single, "Seven." The label confirmed the news through the fan community platform Weverse.

In a press release, Big Hit Music called the upcoming track “an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm. We hope that 'Seven' will bring your summer fun to the next level.” Obviously it'll be a contender for Song of the Summer.

But the label didn't stop there. They also confirmed that "Seven" will kick off Jungkook's “official solo activities.” They added, “We ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come."