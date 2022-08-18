BTS Knocks Justin Bieber To 3rd Most Subscribed Music Act On YouTube

BTS has surpassed 70 million subscribers on YouTube, bumping Canada’s Justin Bieber to third place among music acts.

The K-pop group currently has 70.2 million subscribers on the platform to put them in second place behind BLACKPINK with 76.7 million.

Bieber has 69.8 million subscribers.

The BTS channel has six videos that have topped 1 billion views, including “Dynamite.”

The group’s seven members announced in June they are taking a break to focus on solo projects. They will reunite in October for a concert to hype South Korea’s bid for the 2030 World Expo.

BLACKPINK dethroned Bieber last September and, this June, became the first music act to reach 75 million subscribers on YouTube.