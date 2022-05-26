BTS Meeting U.S. President Joe Biden At White House

BTS is heading to Washington.

The K-pop phenoms will be at the White House on Tuesday to meet with U.S. president Joe Biden and discuss “Asian inclusion and representation,” according to a release.

BTS will also “address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination” with Biden.

The group addressed a gathering at the United Nations last September as South Korean president Moon Jae-in’s “special envoy for future generations and culture.” They previously addressed leaders and diplomats at the UN in 2018 – and virtually in 2020 – on behalf of UNICEF.

Last year, the White House welcomed Olivia Rodrigo, who spoke about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines.