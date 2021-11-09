BTS, Megan Thee Stallion To Perform 'Butter' Remix On AMAs

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion will perform their “Butter” remix for the first time on the American Music Awards later this month.

The remix was held up by the rap star’s label but she won the right to release it in August. “Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am,” Megan tweeted at the time.

The two acts are part of the first batch of performers on the show, which airs Nov. 21 on CTV (part of Bell Media, owner of this website). Also taking the stage will be Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny.

All are up for AMAs, with Rodrigo leading the way with seven nominations.

Bad Bunny, who performed with J Balvin and Cardi B on the AMAs in 2018, will give the premiere performance of “Lo Siento BB:/.”

The AMAs will be hosted by Cardi B.

Canada will be repped by nominees The Weeknd, Drake, Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar. Check out all the nominations here.