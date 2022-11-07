BTS Member Jin Set To Begin Military Service

Jin of BTS could begin serving in the South Korean military as early as next month.

The singer, who turns 30 on Dec. 4, has cancelled his request to postpone enlistment, according to a report published Friday by the Yonhap News Agency.

Last month, BTS management said Jin “will cancel the request to delay enlistment in late October 2022 and follow the Military Manpower Administration’s relevant procedures for enlistment.” It said Jin “will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”

Big Hit Music said it “and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

The other members of BTS currently range in age from 25 to 29.

South Korea’s conscription law requires most males to register to start 18 months of military service by the time they are 28. A 2021 amendment allowed pop stars who have received government medals to apply for deferment of their military service until they are 30. (BTS received the Order of Cultural Merit by president Moon Jae-In in 2018.)

Last month, a spokesperson for the South Korean defence ministry said BTS members will be allowed to participate in “national” events while doing military service.

In 2019, BTS management said it believes “military service is a duty, and we will try to show the fans the best of BTS until, and after, the members have fulfilled their service duties.”

BTS announced in June they were taking a break but insisted they were not breaking up. “We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things,” said Jungkook. “We promise we will return someday.”

Jin recently released "The Astronaut."