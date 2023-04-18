BTS Member Jungkook Donates To Children's Hospital

BTS member Jungkook has donated 1 billion won (a little more than $1 million CAD) to a hospital in South Korea.

The Seoul National University Children's Hospital said Tuesday it received the gift last Friday from the 25-year-old star. The funds will help cover medical expenses for children from low-income families.

“I hope my donation can be a bit of a help to children in danger, and I hope children can smile happy,” Jungkook said in a press release, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

Jungkook recently debuted as one of the new faces of Calvin Klein.

Last month, BTS member Suga donated 100 million won (approx. $104,400 CAD) to aid victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, according to Save the Children.

In 2021, Suga gave the same amount to the child cancer department of a hospital in his native Daegu.

That same year, group mate J-Hope gifted roughly $172,000 to children’s charity ChildFund Korea, which supports kids with vision and hearing disabilities.