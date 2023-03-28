BTS Member Jungkook Featured In Calvin Klein Campaign

Jungkook of BTS was unveiled Tuesday morning as the face of Calvin Klein denim.

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador,” the 25-year-old said, in a statement. “This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me.

“My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

On Monday, Calvin Klein teased the announcement with a video clip on its Instagram account captioned: “Same time tomorrow?” It racked up more than 1.7 million "likes" in the first 23 hours.

Male music artists who have previously hyped Calvin Klein include Troye Sivan, A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean, Nick Jonas as well as Canada’s Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.

Earlier this month, the brand unveiled another campaign featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie.