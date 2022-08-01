BTS Members Could Perform While In Military: Defence Minister

Members of BTS might be able to continue performing around the world while they serve in South Korea’s military, the country’s defence minister said Monday.

“Even if they join the military, there would be a way to give them a chance to practise and perform together if there are scheduled concerts abroad,” Lee Jong-sup said during a parliamentary session, Reuters reported.

“As many people highly value (artists serving) in the military, that may help boost their popularity even more.”

South Korean politicians are currently debating a proposal to cut mandatory military service for K-pop stars from 18 months to only three weeks.

In 2019, the government revised its law – which requires able-bodied males 18 and older to enlist before they reach 28 – to allow K-pop stars to delay doing their service until they are 30.

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, turns 30 in December and Suga will be 30 in March.

In May, South Korea’s culture minister suggested the members of BTS should be exempt from mandatory military service.

The seven members of BTS announced in June they are taking a break to focus on solo projects. They will, however, reunite later this year for a concert in support of South Korea’s bid for the 2030 World Expo.

BTS management has previously said it believes “military service is a duty, and we will try to show the fans the best of BTS until, and after, the members have fulfilled their service duties.”