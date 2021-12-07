BTS Members Launch Their Own Instagram Accounts

The members of BTS have each joined Instagram.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook launched their own verified accounts on the social media platform – and quickly started gathering millions of followers.

RM’s first post is a photo of him sitting on a cliff looking out at the ocean. Jin debuted his account with a photo of himself in pigtails; J-Hope shared a series of artsy snaps; V posted a photo of a skeleton; Jimin kicked things off with a behind-the-scenes pic; and Jungkook posted a scenic photo of the Pacific Ocean.

Suga, who uses his alter ego Agust D on his account, shared – but then deleted – a photo of fall foliage, leaving a red square as his first post.

The individual Instagram accounts come in the wake of the announcement that BTS is taking “an extended period of rest” before launching “a new chapter.”