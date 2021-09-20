BTS Members Talk About Hope At United Nations

BTS made a return visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Monday morning, speaking to a gathering at the Sustainable Development Goals Moment.

At least 1 million fans watched the livestream.

RM led Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V through a presentation about the optimism of young people during the pandemic.

“I’ve heard that people in their teens and 20s today are being referred to as COVID’s lost generation, that they’ve lost their way at a time when they need the most diverse opportunities and they must try new things,” said RM. “I think it’s a stretch to say they’re lost, just because the path they tread can’t be seen by grown-up eyes.”

Jin noted: “There were times during the past two years when I, too, felt bewildered and troubled, but still here we have people who cry out, ‘Let's live on! Let's make the best of this moment!’”

BTS first addressed leaders and diplomats at the UN in 2018 – and virtually in 2020 – on behalf of UNICEF. This time, they were there in their new roles as South Korean president Moon Jae-in’s “special envoy for future generations and culture.”

The Sustainable Development Goals Moment highlights priorities related to poverty, hunger, the climate crisis and gender equality.

BTS concluded their appearance by introducing a performance of “Permission to Dance” that was taped at the iconic UN building.